Police warn of scam claiming outstanding fees, fines

ANNA — A local police department is warning people about a scam claiming they owe money.

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The Anna Police Department said in a social media post that they have reports of residents receiving a call or message from Michigan alleging that they owe fees or fines.

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The scammer wants them to click on a link provided to pay these fees.

The department said that you should not “activate that link.

“I’ve already confirmed that it is a scam, so do not provide any personal information,” said Anna Police Chief Darrin Goudy. “Simply delete the message.”

Contact the Anna Police Department at (937) 394-8381 if you have any questions.

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