Police urging drivers to pay attention after 2 cruisers hit within a week

DAYTON — Police are speaking out after two cruisers were hit within five days.

News Center 7 has previously covered the crashes involving Dayton police cruisers on May 23 and May 28.

Cruiser camera footage shows the crash on Germantown Street involving a cruiser on May 28 as an officer was headed toward downtown.

Another driver headed west tried to turn left onto Broadway Street when it rammed into the cruiser.

>> RELATED: Officer, 1 other injured in crash involving Dayton police cruiser

“Both of these drivers probably did not see the cruiser but still did not wait until the intersection was cleared,” Sgt. Gordon Cairns with DPD said.

Cruiser video from a crash on West Third Street on May 23 shows a similar scene.

A driver didn’t wait until the car that blocked her vision cleared, turning into the officer.

Police said they had no indication that anyone was using cell phones, but both drivers were cited for failing to yield.

“They went ahead and they should have waited for that other vehicle to complete its turn and ensure they had both lanes clear,” Cairns said.









©2024 Cox Media Group