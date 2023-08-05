Police union says Celina officers ‘grossly underpaid’

CELINA — A police union is asking for the City of Celina to negotiate for better pay for the city’s officers.

Data shows Celina officers are paid 18% less than the average departments in the surrounding area including the Mercer and Auglaize County Sheriff’s Offices, according to the Fraternal Order of Police/Ohio Labor Council.

Celina’s starting pay is ranked at the bottom of current police jobs for similar-sized towns in Ohio.

The FOP says the Celina Police Department is facing a retention crisis and not attracting qualified officers because of this.

The union adds the city has refused to meet with them.

