Police union says Celina officers ‘grossly underpaid’

CELINA — A police union is asking for the City of Celina to negotiate for better pay for the city’s officers.
>>RELATED: ‘Totally unacceptable here;’ Residents, police react to KKK flyers found in Celina
Data shows Celina officers are paid 18% less than the average departments in the surrounding area including the Mercer and Auglaize County Sheriff’s Offices, according to the Fraternal Order of Police/Ohio Labor Council.
Celina’s starting pay is ranked at the bottom of current police jobs for similar-sized towns in Ohio.
The FOP says the Celina Police Department is facing a retention crisis and not attracting qualified officers because of this.
The union adds the city has refused to meet with them.
©2023 Cox Media Group