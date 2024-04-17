Police thank public for help after arresting man in connection to deadly hit-and-run crash

RIVERSIDE — News Center 7 is hearing from police after they charged a driver at the center of a hit-and-run crash that killed a 14-year-old girl in Riverside.

Brianna McCarthy died in December 2023. She was hit while walking near the corner of Woodman Drive and Burkhardt Road in Riverside.

News Center 7 previously reported that a man, Jared Koger, has been formally charged with failing to stop after an accident.

He’s the father of one of Brianna’s friends.

News Center 7 spoke with a detective who told us that tips helped him track down.

“We received a tip on a possible suspect vehicle that we obtained,” he said.

Todd said they knew they were looking for a 2022 to 2024 Hyundai Tucson and they received tips of a suspected vehicle.

“We thank everybody who reached out and notified us of what they knew in this matter,” he said. “It helped us get in the right direction.”

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson spoke with Brianna’s family on Friday.

They said that they are still struggling to come to terms with Brianna’s death and are seeking grief counseling. Allyson McCarthy is not happy with the charges and wants justice served.

A warrant on indictment has been issued for Koger, at this time he is not in custody, according to online jail records.

Todd told News Center 7 on Tuesday that this remains an open investigation.

