Police seeing increase in school zone speeding citations

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Police departments across the Miami Valley are issuing tickets to drivers speeding in school zones, as schools resume in the area.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins spoke to local police about their enforcement in school zones. She’ll break down what they’re seeing tonight on News Center 7 at 5:30.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police departments across the Miami Valley are issuing tickets to drivers speeding in school zones as schools resume in the area.

The Oakwood Police Department cited at least six drivers for speeding on the first day of school, underscoring the heightened vigilance in these areas.

“If you’re speeding, you could, forbid, hit somebody,” said Claudia Schaeffer, a learner driver.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group