Police searching for suspect accused of driving away from crash

KETTERING — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect who drove away from a crash.

Kettering Police Department is looking for the owner of a dark-colored sedan that was involved in a crash on Oct. 29 around 1:45 a.m.

>> Local motel described as ‘threat’ to community forced to shut its doors

The crash occurred near the corner of Fontano Avenue and Wagner Road, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the car or who it may belong to is asked to contact Ptl. J Ferrell at (937) 296-2555.





©2023 Cox Media Group