Police searching for missing 61-year-old Greene County man

XENIA — Police are asking for help after a 61-year-old Greene County man went missing.

Francis Smith, 61, was last seen walking away from a nursing home on N. Monroe Drive during the overnight hours on Tuesday, according to Xenia Police.

He is described as 5 foot, 8 inches tall, weighs around 160 pounds, and walks with a limp.

Xenia Police posted Francis Smith’s picture on social media.

He was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a black t-shirt.

Francis is originally from the Columbus area.

If anyone has seen Francis Smith or knows where he is, please call Xenia Police at (937) 372-9901.





