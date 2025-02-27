Police searching for man considered armed, dangerous

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Police Department is searching for a man they believe to be armed and dangerous, according to a post on their social media.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to police, Cristian Pujols is 5′11″ with black hair and brown eyes.

TRENDING STORIES:

Hamilton police are asking anyone with information on Pujols to contact Detective Katherine Johnson at 513-868-5811 or email her at katie.johnson@hamilton-oh.gov.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group