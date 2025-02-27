Police searching for man considered armed, dangerous

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Police Department is searching for a man they believe to be armed and dangerous, according to a post on their social media.
According to police, Cristian Pujols is 5′11″ with black hair and brown eyes.
Hamilton police are asking anyone with information on Pujols to contact Detective Katherine Johnson at 513-868-5811 or email her at katie.johnson@hamilton-oh.gov.
