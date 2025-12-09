Local

Police searching for man accused of stealing from Dick’s House of Sport

By WHIO Staff
Dick's House of Sport Theft Beavercreek (City of Beavercreek Police Department)
BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Police Department needs help identifying a suspect who allegedly stole from Dick’s House of Sport.

The man allegedly stole 10 items valued at $559.99 on Nov. 24, according to a Facebook post.

If you recognize this individual, contact Officer Miller at 937-426-1225 ext. 162 or at millers@beavercreekohio.gov

