Police searching for man accused of stealing from Dick’s House of Sport

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Police Department needs help identifying a suspect who allegedly stole from Dick’s House of Sport.

The man allegedly stole 10 items valued at $559.99 on Nov. 24, according to a Facebook post.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

If you recognize this individual, contact Officer Miller at 937-426-1225 ext. 162 or at millers@beavercreekohio.gov

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group