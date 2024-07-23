Police searching for 2 women accused of stealing contraceptives, whitening strips

BEAVERCREEK — Police are searching for two women they said stole over $1,000 in teeth whitening strips and Plan B contraceptives.

The Beavercreek Police Department said the theft happened at a Walmart in the city on April 5.

The two were seen leaving in a silver Volkswagen with Illinois license plate EJ51705.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Ryan Stein at 937-427-5520.

