Police respond to crash at busy intersection in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — Police were called to respond to a crash in Miamisburg Monday morning.

Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Miamisburg-Centerville Road and Byers Road. The crash was reported around 8 a.m., according to initial reports.

>> Kroger donating $10K to food bank to assist with tornado relief

The Miami Valley Fire District posted a photo of the crash on its Facebook page showing a vehicle with heavy damage.

News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured and will continue updating this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group