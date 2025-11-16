Police presence reported in Logan Co. neighborhood

LOGAN COUNTY — A police presence was reported in a Logan County neighborhood on Saturday afternoon.

A Logan County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher confirmed crews are conducting an investigation along East Center Street in West Mansfield.

Additional information on the nature of the investigation wasn’t immediately available, as the scene remains active.

A spokesperson with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office said additional information will be released on Monday.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

