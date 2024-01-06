Police officer delivers clothes to local shelter after organizing clothing drive

DAYTON — People staying at a local shelter will have new clothes thanks to a Dayton Police officer.

>>Man allegedly picked up Lima teen, took her to Florida with plans to marry her

Dayton Police posted on its social media page that Officer Matthew Brown organized a clothing drive in the department.

He delivered the clothes to Saint Vincent De Paul on Friday.

Officer Brown this is personal to him.

“I grew up in a poverty-stricken area. So, I saw a lot of things,” he said. “I’ve been on the other side of this where you are the less fortunate. So, I understand that these people had, and I want to try and make sure I can help in any way possible.”

Officer Brown said he hopes this shows the community that officers are there to help them in many other ways.

©2024 Cox Media Group