Police need help finding missing 16-year-old Greene County girl

BEAVERCREEK — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old Greene County girl.

Danielle Merritt, 16, was last seen on Tuesday on County Line Road near Indian Ripple Road, according to the Beavercreek Police Department.

The department posted two photos of Danielle on social media.

She has brown hair and light-colored eyes.

Danielle was last seen wearing jeans with holes in the knees, a gray tank top, and carrying a mini brown backpack.

Anyone with information is called 911 or Beavercreek Police at (937) 426-1225.

Danielle Merritt, missing 16-year-old Girl Photo from Beavercreek Police Department (via Facebook) (Beavercreek Police Department (via Facebook) /Beavercreek Police Department (via Facebook))

