Police, medics respond to crash in Montgomery County

UNION — Police and medics responded to a crash in Montgomery County early Tuesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 5:47 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 1800 block of Union Air Park Blvd on reports of a crash, according to an Englewood Police and Fire Dispatcher.

TRENDING STORIES:

The dispatcher could not confirm if anyone was injured.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Union Air Park Blvd is closed in both directions while crews investigate.

This is a developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group