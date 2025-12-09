Police, medics respond to crash in Montgomery County

UNION — Police and medics responded to a crash in Montgomery County early Tuesday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 5:47 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 1800 block of Union Air Park Blvd on reports of a crash, according to an Englewood Police and Fire Dispatcher.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Local taco restaurant announces sudden closure
- Several cows killed in barn fires at Auglaize County dairy farm
- City Council passes temporary ban on new gas station development
The dispatcher could not confirm if anyone was injured.
Additional details were not immediately available.
Union Air Park Blvd is closed in both directions while crews investigate.
This is a developing story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group