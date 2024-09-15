Police, medics respond to crash on I-75 in Vandalia

VANDALIA — Police and medics are responding to a crash on Interstate 75 in Vandalia.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Traffic is backed up on I-75 North beyond Northwoods Boulevard due to the crash, according to OHGO cameras.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Sheriff’s office cruiser involved in crash in Montgomery County
- Police investigating after reported shooting prompts county-wide call for assistance
- Police investigating reported shooting in Dayton
A 19-minute delay is currently being reported.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and we will continue updating this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]