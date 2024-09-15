Police, medics respond to crash on I-75 in Vandalia

VANDALIA — Police and medics are responding to a crash on Interstate 75 in Vandalia.

Traffic is backed up on I-75 North beyond Northwoods Boulevard due to the crash, according to OHGO cameras.

A 19-minute delay is currently being reported.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and we will continue updating this story.

