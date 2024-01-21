Police: Man arrested for OVI after crash that sent 2 to hospital in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ind. — A man was arrested for OVI on Saturday morning after a crash in Richmond.

Shortly before 11 a.m., Richmond police responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles at the intersection of South 13th and A Street, according to Richmond Assistant Chief of Police Adam Blanton.

Upon arrival, officers found a maroon Buick Lesabre driven by Tyrone Jarrett Jr., 30, with heavy front-end damage and a grey Ford Ranger driven by Jeffrey Geres, 67, on its driver’s side.

Geres had to be removed from the pickup truck by the Richmond Fire Department.

Blanton said officers also located a maroon Buick Enclave parked and unattended with front end and passenger side damage.

Both drivers were taken to Reid Health to be treated for their injuries.

Investigators determined the maroon Buick Lesabre driven by Jarrett Jr. was heading southbound on South 13th Street and collided with the Ford Ranger traveling eastbound on South A Street.

The Ford Ranger and Buick Lesabre both came to rest against the parked Buick Enclave in the 100 block of South 13th Street.

Jarrett Jr. was arrested for OVI with a BAC .15 or higher and operating while intoxicated-causing injury, Blanton said. He was booked in the Wayne County Jail.





