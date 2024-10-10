Police looking for suspects accused of using stolen credit cards to buy $800 worth of items

SPRINGBORO — Police need help looking for theft suspects.

A person living in Springboro told police suspects went through his vehicle and stole a wallet containing credit cards, according to a social media post.

Officers learned that the individuals used the stolen credit cards to buy $800 worth of items at the Dayton Mall.

Springboro Police posted surveillance video of the suspects on its Facebook page.

Anyone with information or who can identify the people in that video can contact Detective Dunkel at (937) 748-6849.

They can also call (937) 748-0611 during non-business hours or the weekend.

