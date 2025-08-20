Police looking for suspect accused of stealing from local Speedway

KETTERING — Police are looking for someone they said stole from a local gas station.

Kettering police said the theft happened at the Speedway on East Stroop Road on Aug. 16.

The suspect left in a gray Nissan with an unknown plate.

Police did not detail what the suspect is accused of taking.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 937-296-2555.

