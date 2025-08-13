Police looking for missing 71-year-old local woman; can you ID her?

LOGAN COUNTY — Can you ID this missing woman?
The Bellefontaine Police Department has issued a Missing Adult Alert for Glenna Marie Downey, 71, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.
She was last seen in Bellefontaine on Lakewood Drive.
Downey is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes.
She is diabetic and cannot see well to drive at night.
The vehicle involved is a gray 2014 Kia Sportage with an Ohio License plate number, JVH9913.
If you see her or the vehicle, contact 911 or the Bellefontaine Police at (937) 599-1010.
