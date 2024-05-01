Police looking for man, woman connected to armed robbery at Miamisburg hotel

MIAMISBURG — Police are trying to find a man and woman in connection to another armed robbery early Tuesday morning at a Miamisburg hotel.

As News Center 7 previously reported, officers were dispatched to the Red Roof Inn at the 200 block of Byers Road on initial reports of an armed robbery.

Miamisburg Police told News Center 7 on Tuesday that a man met the woman at a strip club.

They went back to the Red Roof Inn where another man was waiting. That’s when the police told us that the man and woman robbed him.

The victim told officers that the thieves had a gun.

“If you meet someone at a strip club and you only know their stage name, it might not be a good idea to meet them at a hotel later,” said Sgt. Jeff Muncy, Miamisburg Police Department. “He should not have been robbed, that’s wrong. But at the same time, these things are going to happen if you meet under those circumstances.”

Police used the woman’s state name to identify her. They hope when they find her, she will lead them to the thief.

