Police looking for man who stole bicycle in Kettering

KETTERING — Do you recognize him?

The Kettering police department is looking for a man who is wanted for stealing a bicycle.

The bicycle was parked outside the Ross at the Town and Country Shopping Center on May 13, according to a Facebook post from the department.

If you have any information, contact Detective Sgt. Vince Mason 937-296-2595 and reference report #25-021805.

