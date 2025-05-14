Police looking for man who stole bicycle in Kettering

KETTERING — Do you recognize him?
The Kettering police department is looking for a man who is wanted for stealing a bicycle.
The bicycle was parked outside the Ross at the Town and Country Shopping Center on May 13, according to a Facebook post from the department.
If you have any information, contact Detective Sgt. Vince Mason 937-296-2595 and reference report #25-021805.
