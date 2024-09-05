Police looking for 3 suspects accused of stealing at least $5K in goods from The Greene

BEAVERCREEK — Police have asked for the public’s help in finding three theft suspects.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Three people are suspected of stealing at least $5,500 of merchandise from Utlra at the Greene on Aug. 10, according to Beavercreek Police.
The department posted pictures of the suspects on social media.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 1 dead after fiery crash involving 3 semis on I-75 in Shelby Co.
- 22 Ohio counties declared ‘natural disaster areas’ due to drought
- 19-year-old without valid license arrested in connection to deadly crash
Contact Officer Saintignon at (937) 426-1225 if you can ID any of them.
You can remain anonymous.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]