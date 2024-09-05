Police looking for 3 suspects accused of stealing at least $5K in goods from The Greene

BEAVERCREEK — Police have asked for the public’s help in finding three theft suspects.

Three people are suspected of stealing at least $5,500 of merchandise from Utlra at the Greene on Aug. 10, according to Beavercreek Police.

The department posted pictures of the suspects on social media.

Contact Officer Saintignon at (937) 426-1225 if you can ID any of them.

You can remain anonymous.

