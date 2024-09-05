Local

Police looking for 3 suspects accused of stealing at least $5K in goods from The Greene

By WHIO Staff

Suspect 1 (Left), Suspect 2 (Middle), Suspect 3 (Right) Photo contributed by Beavercreek Police (Beavercreek Police Department (via Facebook))

By WHIO Staff

BEAVERCREEK — Police have asked for the public’s help in finding three theft suspects.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Three people are suspected of stealing at least $5,500 of merchandise from Utlra at the Greene on Aug. 10, according to Beavercreek Police.

The department posted pictures of the suspects on social media.

TRENDING STORIES:

Contact Officer Saintignon at (937) 426-1225 if you can ID any of them.

You can remain anonymous.

Theft Suspect #1 Photo from: Beavercreek Police Department (Beavercreek Police Department /Beavercreek Police Department (via Facebook))

Theft Suspect #2 Photo from: Beavercreek Police Department (Beavercreek Police Department /Beavercreek Police Department (via Facebook))

Theft Suspect #3 Photo from: Beavercreek Police Department (Beavercreek Police Department /Beavercreek Police Department (via Facebook))

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]


0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read