Police investigating reported theft at credit union in Vandalia

VANDALIA — Police are investigating a reported theft at a credit union in Vandalia, according to a Vandalia police and fire dispatcher.

Vandalia police were called to 536 W National Road, MyUSA Credit Union, on reports of a robbery after 10 p.m.

The dispatcher said this call appears to be a theft as no one broke into the building.

Additional information was not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more information and will continue to follow this story.

