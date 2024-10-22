Police investigating reported stabbing near Trotwood apartment complex

TROTWOOD — Police are investigating after receiving reports of a stabbing in Trotwood Monday night, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

Trotwood police and medics were called to the 5000 block of Autumn Woods Drive at 7:58 p.m.

Information on any injuries was not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more information and will continue to update this story.

