Police investigating reported stabbing in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are investigating a reported stabbing in Dayton Monday night, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

The stabbing was reported in the 100 block of W Parkwood Drive around 9:45 p.m.

The dispatch supervisor said authorities received reports that one family member stabbed another family member.

One person was reportedly bleeding from the hand, the dispatch supervisor added.

Additional information was not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

