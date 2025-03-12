Police investigating reported stabbing in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Police are investigating reports of a stabbing in a Dayton neighborhood.

Dayton police were called to the 400 block of N Woodward Avenue after 6 p.m.

Additional information was not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more information.

