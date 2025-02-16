1 hospitalized, 1 in custody after shooting at Dayton apartment complex

DAYTON — One person is in the hospital and another is in police custody after a shooting at a Dayton apartment complex Saturday night, according to a Dayton Police Sergeant on scene.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, the shooting occurred at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Davue Circle at approximately 9:50 p.m.

The sergeant said the victim was transported to an area hospital by medics and is in stable condition.

Police have one person in custody for questioning, but it is unclear if they will be arrested.

News Center 7 crews on scene saw half a dozen police cruisers and officer focusing their attention on one apartment.

Additional information was not immediately available.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

