Police investigating reported shooting in West Carrollton

WEST CARROLLTON — Police are investigating a reported shooting in West Carrollton early Sunday morning.
Around 3:52 a.m., crews were dispatched to the area of Water Tower Lane and Alex Road on reports of a possible shooting, according to a Centerville Police and Fire dispatcher.
Police are on scene investigating, according to the dispatcher.
Additional details were not immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured and if a suspect has been identified.
We will update this story.
