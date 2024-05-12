Police investigating reported pedestrian strike in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are investigating reports that a person was hit by a car in Dayton Sunday afternoon.

Before 4:30 p.m., Dayton police and medics were dispatched to the 2000 block of Moraine Avenue on reports of a pedestrian strike, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirms.

Information on how the crash happened or if anyone was injured is not immediately available.

We will continue to follow this story.

