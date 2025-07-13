Police investigating reported dog bite in Dayton

DAYTON — Police were called after a dog reportedly bit a person in Dayton Sunday afternoon.

The incident was reported in the 600 block of Blaine Street just after 2 p.m.

Emergency scanner traffic indicates medics also responded to the scene.

The supervisor couldn’t share additional information.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

