Police investigating reported burglary at Walgreens in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Police are investigating a reported burglary that happened at a Springfield pharmacy Tuesday morning.

Springfield Police dispatch confirmed police are responding to the Walgreens in the 2600 block of East Main Street.

The burglary was reported around 8 a.m., according to initial emergency scanner traffic.

According to dispatch, the suspect has not been taken into custody at this time.

