Police investigating after vehicle crashes into store in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a store in Dayton Tuesday morning.

Around 8:24 a.m. crews were dispatched to the 1200 block of Germantown Street on reports of a vehicle that crashed into a structure.

Upon arrival, crews found a single vehicle that had crashed into a store.

Everybody was able to get out of the car. It is unclear if anyone was injured at this time.

There was minor damage to the building, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

This is a developing story.

