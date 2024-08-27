Police investigating after vehicle crashes into store in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a store in Dayton Tuesday morning.
Around 8:24 a.m. crews were dispatched to the 1200 block of Germantown Street on reports of a vehicle that crashed into a structure.
Upon arrival, crews found a single vehicle that had crashed into a store.
Everybody was able to get out of the car. It is unclear if anyone was injured at this time.
There was minor damage to the building, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
This is a developing story.
