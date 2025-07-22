Police investigating after reported stabbing in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are investigating after a reported stabbing in Dayton early Tuesday morning.
Around 2:27 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 3000 block of Nicholas Road on reports of a stabbing, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
Additional details were not immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was stabbed and the severity of their injuries.
This is a developing story.
