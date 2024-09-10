Police investigating after man walks into hospital with gunshot wound

DAYTON — Police are investigating after a 33-year-old man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound on Monday, according to a spokesperson from the Dayton Police Department.

Dayton police were called to Miami Valley Hospital on reports that someone showed up with a gunshot wound around 1:45 p.m.

The spokesperson said the 33-year-old man sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police learned the man was shot on Nancy Avenue.

No one is in custody at this time, the spokesperson said.

