Police investigating after man walks into hospital with gunshot wound

DAYTON — Police are investigating after a 33-year-old man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound on Monday, according to a spokesperson from the Dayton Police Department.
Dayton police were called to Miami Valley Hospital on reports that someone showed up with a gunshot wound around 1:45 p.m.
The spokesperson said the 33-year-old man sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Police learned the man was shot on Nancy Avenue.
No one is in custody at this time, the spokesperson said.
