Police investigate shooting, 1 person suffers minor injuries

DAYTON — Police officers are investigating a reported shooting in a Dayton neighborhood.

The initial call came out around 2:45 a.m. to the Extended Stay on Miller Lane in Huber Heights, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The dispatcher said that the actual shooting took place at the intersection of Main Street and West Siebenthaler Avenue.

One person was grazed, according to the dispatcher.

News Center 7 is working to learn the condition of the victim and what led up to the shooting.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group