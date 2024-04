DAYTON — Dayton police are investigating reports of a shooting Sunday night, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

>> 1 hurt after motorcycle crash in Shelby County

At 8:28 p.m., police and medics responded to reports of a shooting in the 2000 block of Sage Avenue.

Information on any injuries was not immediately available.

News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information.

We will continue to follow this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group