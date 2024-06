DAYTON — Police are investigating a reported shots fired in Dayton early Tuesday morning.

Around 3:47 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Dewitt Drive on reports of shots fired in the area.

Upon arrival crews found a window had been shot out.

No injuries have been reported at this time.





