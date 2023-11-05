Police investigate motorcycle crash in Clark County

SPRINGFIELD, Clark County — Springfield police and fire crews are responding to a motorcycle versus car crash, a Springfield police sergeant confirms.

The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Red Coach Drive and Villa Road in Springfield.

The sergeant is unsure how severe any injuries are but believes at least one person will be transported to the hospital.

Careflight was placed on standby, the sergeant said.

Scanner traffic indicates that Careflight will meet medics at the hospital.

It is not clear what caused this crash.

News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information.

This is a breaking event and News Center 7 will update this story when more information is made available.

