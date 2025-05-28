Police to incentivize children’s positive citizenship with famous free slush treat

BROOKVILLE — An area police department is embarking on its 30th year of a program designed to reward children acting as great citizens with a free Slurpee®.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Brookville Police Department announced in a social media post Wednesday that ‘Operation Chill’ is coming back for its 30th year.

Operation Chill is a program designed to reward children who exhibit good deeds and positive behaviors in their community.

Brookville police officers will be able to give free 7-Eleven Slurpee® drink coupons to kids they see acting as great citizens.

TRENDING STORIES:

There are various reasons why a kid could be awarded a free coupon.

“Wearing a helmet while riding a bike, picking up litter, helping a neighbor, or holding the door open – the result is the same: a FREE Slurpee® drink and encouragement for being a great citizen," a spokesperson for the Brookville Police Department said.

7-Eleven will issue more than 550,000 coupons to more than 1,300 participating law enforcement agencies across the country.

The ‘Operation Chill’ program was founded in 1995 in Philadelphia and has expanded to hundreds of cities across the country, according to the social media post.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group