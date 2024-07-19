Police say phone outage impacting 911 services in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN — An area police department is experiencing a phone outage affecting 911 services.

Middletown Police announced it on social media Friday morning.

If anyone needs police or fire, they are asked to call 513-727-3632.

They can also call Monroe Police at 513-539-9234 or the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) at #677.

The department said those agencies would send them the information.

We will update this story.

