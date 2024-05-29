Police drone video helps officers arrest wrong-way driver

MIAMI VALLEY — Police drone video helped officers arrest a wrong-way driver last weekend.

As News Center 7 previously reported, a driver was traveling southbound on Interstate 75 early Sunday morning from Shelby County.

However, after entering Miami County, the driver traveled southbound in the I-75 northbound lanes.

The pursuit went into Montgomery County where the driver crashed into another vehicle at North James H McGee Boulevard and North Gettysburg Avenue.

The driver fled on foot and was found 100 yards away with a West Carrollton Police Department drone.

Video and images show the driver hiding under a tree before officers found the driver.

The driver was arrested and taken into custody.

