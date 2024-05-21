Police department planning to build new station in Dayton

DAYTON — The Dayton Police Department is working on building a new police station.

The department is working on building a new west patrol operations station, according to Dayton Police spokesperson.

The new building would be near the Wright Brothers Airplane factory site and the west branch library.

Total costs have not yet been finalized, but there is $5.5 million budgeted for the new building, a Dayton Police spokesperson told News Center 7′s Cheryl McHenry.

The department is also working to renovate the station on Helena Street. It is projected to cost $4 million.

They hope to have both projects done by the end of 2025.

