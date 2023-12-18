UPDATE: Police cruiser struck by semi-trailer on I-75

MORAINE — UPDATE:

As of 7:20 p.m., the scene of the crash has been cleared.

News Center 7 is working to learn more information about this incident.

INITIAL REPORT:

A Moraine police cruiser was side-swiped by a semi-trailer on I-75 Sunday evening, according to a Moraine Police and Fire dispatcher.

The crash happened around 6:20 p.m. on I-75 southbound near East Dixie Drive.

The dispatcher said no one was injured.

The Moraine officer was on scene of a different crash when the cruiser was struck.

The other vehicles involved in the initial crash were also side-swiped by the semi.

This a breaking news story and this page will be updated when more information is available.

