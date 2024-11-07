Police called after car reportedly crashes into Beavercreek nursing home

BEAVERCREEK — Police and medics are responding to reports that a car crashed into a nursing home in Beavercreek Thursday afternoon, a Beavercreek Police Department dispatcher confirmed.

Crews were called to Legacy Beavercreek at 1974 Old N Fairfield Road, around 4:15 p.m.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in this crash.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

