Police believe 2 gunmen were inside car firing shots during ‘intended’ shooting on I-75

WEST CARROLLTON — A continuing investigation into a shooting on Interstate 75 in West Carrollton has led police to believe that there were two gunmen in one car.

This happened Saturday afternoon in West Carrollton on I-75 Southbound between the 44 and the 47 mile markers.

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell spoke to West Carrollton police on Tuesday. Chief David Wessling said one of the three vehicles hit by gunfire appeared to be the “intended target.”

“There were two shooters from the suspect vehicle,” Wessling said. “We have recovered some rounds that we’ll send to the lab to do some identification.”

Wessling told News Center 7 that police have been working on this case 24/7 since it happened and don’t believe it was a random event.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, he confirmed detectives have spoken with the people they believe were the targets.

The chief said they are working on video from the interstate and other sources. They believe the gunmen and their target were driving over 80 mph.

“This was an intended incident; it just happened to occur on the highway,” Wessling said. “There is nothing showing this was a road rage incident.”

Police are working closely with the Ohio State Highway Patrol on the investigation.

