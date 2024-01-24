Police asking for public’s help in identifying wanted theft suspect in Kettering

KETTERING — A local police department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a wanted theft suspect.

Kettering Police Department said they are looking for a male suspect wanted for a theft robbery at the Kroger on E. Dorothy Lane.

The department released photos of the suspect and a possible vehicle on social media on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ptl. Mason at (937) 296-2555.

They are asked to reference report #24-003643.

Police looking for theft suspect Photo contributed by Kettering Police Department (Cynthia James/Credit: Kettering Police Department)

