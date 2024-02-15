Police asking for public’s help in identifying person of interest in Riverside theft

RIVERSIDE — A police agency is asking for your help in identifying a person of interest following a recent Riverside theft.

Riverside Police released two photos on social media of that person and the vehicle that they were last seen driving away in.

The theft reportedly happened at Kroger.

“The subject had a small child with them and was last seen driving away in an older white SUV believed to be a Chevy or GMC,” the department said.

Anyone with information is to contact Officer Berger at 937-233-2080.

You can also send Officer Berger an email here.

