Police asking for help locating 68-year-old Dayton woman

DAYTON — Dayton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a Dayton woman.

Charlene Roberts, 68, was last seen on Dec. 28 after picking up a man from a Greyhound Station.

>> Endangered Missing Child Advisory issued for Lima teen

Roberts is diabetic and needs medication, according to police.

She may drive a brown 2003 Chevrolet Impala with Ohio license plate JZW7533.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dayton Police Department at (937) 333-COPS (937-333-2677) or Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP or on the web at miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

©2024 Cox Media Group