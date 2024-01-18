Police asking for help identifying suspect in felony theft from local store

KETTERING — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a felony theft from a local store.

Kettering Police Department posted a video on their social media that they said shows a person suspected of a felony theft from Trader Joe’s.

Information about what the person is suspected of stealing was not included in the post.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Faulkner at (937)296-2572.

